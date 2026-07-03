Leonteq Securities AG Acquires 13,134 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,972 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $87,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,491,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $143,915,000 after purchasing an additional 427,012 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,100,211 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $106,170,000 after buying an additional 244,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.26.

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United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on United Airlines to $157.50 and kept an outperform rating, signaling additional upside from current levels. Benzinga report

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on United Airlines to $157.50 and kept an outperform rating, signaling additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lifted its target to $150 and maintained a buy rating, citing a constructive outlook for U.S. airlines. Benzinga report

Bank of America lifted its target to $150 and maintained a buy rating, citing a constructive outlook for U.S. airlines. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s broader airline call turned more bullish, with Goldman Sachs and TD Cowen also raising targets across major carriers, which supports sentiment for United Airlines. Article on airline sector target raises

Wall Street’s broader airline call turned more bullish, with Goldman Sachs and TD Cowen also raising targets across major carriers, which supports sentiment for United Airlines. Neutral Sentiment: United Airlines added a new South American route from Houston’s Bush Airport, which may support long-term network growth but is not an immediate catalyst. Houston route article

United Airlines added a new South American route from Houston’s Bush Airport, which may support long-term network growth but is not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also revised fair value estimates higher and noted improving demand, sticky airfares, and lower fuel prices, but the valuation case remains mixed. Yahoo Finance fair value article

United Airlines Stock Down 1.3%

UAL stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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