Leonteq Securities AG Acquires New Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 45.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,518,000 after acquiring an additional 840,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s Q1 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.60 versus $0.51 expected and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $960.1 million projected, reinforcing confidence in demand for its observability and security platform.

Datadog’s Q1 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.60 versus $0.51 expected and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $960.1 million projected, reinforcing confidence in demand for its observability and security platform. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 and Q2 guidance, signaling continued momentum after revenue grew 32.1% year over year, which supports the bullish stock move. 2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains

Management raised FY2026 and Q2 guidance, signaling continued momentum after revenue grew 32.1% year over year, which supports the bullish stock move. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts lifted price targets, including UBS to $220 and Piper Sandler to $230, reflecting growing optimism that Datadog can keep outperforming. Why Datadog (DDOG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Several analysts lifted price targets, including UBS to $220 and Piper Sandler to $230, reflecting growing optimism that Datadog can keep outperforming. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Datadog as an AI beneficiary and a big-data leader are adding to the bullish narrative, with investors viewing AI adoption as a tailwind for the company’s platform. Datadog Backs Dust To Link Observability With Multiplayer AI Workloads

Articles highlighting Datadog as an AI beneficiary and a big-data leader are adding to the bullish narrative, with investors viewing AI adoption as a tailwind for the company’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s investment in Dust’s Series B funding round shows it is staying close to emerging AI workflows, but the direct financial impact appears limited for now.

Datadog’s investment in Dust’s Series B funding round shows it is staying close to emerging AI workflows, but the direct financial impact appears limited for now. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by CTO Alexis Le-Quoc may create a little caution, although the sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and does not necessarily signal concern about the business. Insider Selling: Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG CTO Sells 43,224 Shares of Stock

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,869,577.28. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 885,963 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Up 2.7%

DDOG stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.80, a P/E/G ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial decreased their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.38.

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About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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