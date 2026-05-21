Leonteq Securities AG Acquires Shares of 11,911 Visa Inc. $V

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,911 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in shares of Visa by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 126,793 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 67,185 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 734,569 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $257,620,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,578 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,302 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to expand digital-first travel payments and personalized booking experiences across Asia-Pacific, which could support future transaction volume and deepen Visa’s role in travel spending. Visa and Trip.com Group Ink Strategic Collaboration, Enabling Consumers to Chase Their Passions Through Travel

Visa announced a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to expand digital-first travel payments and personalized booking experiences across Asia-Pacific, which could support future transaction volume and deepen Visa’s role in travel spending. Positive Sentiment: Visa launched an “Agentic Ready” program in the UAE and highlighted its push into AI-driven commerce, signaling the company is positioning itself for next-generation payments as consumers increasingly use AI shopping tools. Visa launches 'Agentic Ready' programme in UAE

Visa launched an “Agentic Ready” program in the UAE and highlighted its push into AI-driven commerce, signaling the company is positioning itself for next-generation payments as consumers increasingly use AI shopping tools. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Spring 2026 Threats Report showed the company is strengthening network security, even as criminals shift toward AI-enabled social engineering; that can help Visa’s reputation for safe, reliable payments and support adoption of its network. Visa Threats Report: As Network Security Strengthens, Criminals Accelerate Shift to AI-Enabled Social Engineering

Visa’s Spring 2026 Threats Report showed the company is strengthening network security, even as criminals shift toward AI-enabled social engineering; that can help Visa’s reputation for safe, reliable payments and support adoption of its network. Positive Sentiment: Visa also unveiled community and brand initiatives tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, including a Toronto soccer park and small-business support, which expands visibility ahead of a major global event. Visa Canada Brings Visa Street Soccer Park to Toronto

Visa also unveiled community and brand initiatives tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, including a Toronto soccer park and small-business support, which expands visibility ahead of a major global event. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles continued to frame Visa as a strong long-term fintech franchise with solid balance sheet metrics and growth drivers in AI commerce and value-added services, but these were largely commentary rather than fresh catalysts.

Several analyst-style articles continued to frame Visa as a strong long-term fintech franchise with solid balance sheet metrics and growth drivers in AI commerce and value-added services, but these were largely commentary rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent market chatter about Berkshire Hathaway fully exiting Visa in Q1 2026 may weigh on sentiment, although the stake sale is old news and does not change Visa’s operating outlook.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $331.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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