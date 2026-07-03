Leonteq Securities AG Buys 210,931 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,561 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 210,931 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock worth $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $332,382,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,973,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 127.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,319,277 shares of the company's stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,826 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.88.

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Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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