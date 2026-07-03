Leonteq Securities AG Buys 50,117 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Leonteq Securities AG increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 721.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,064 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Affirm were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Affirm by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $34,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Affirm from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $84.58 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Affirm had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Affirm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,940. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $8,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,443,439.36. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $8,244,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.01% of the company's stock.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report).

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