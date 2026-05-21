Leonteq Securities AG Buys New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

JNJ stock opened at $229.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.43 and a 200 day moving average of $222.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $551.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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