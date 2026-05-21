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Leonteq Securities AG Buys New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Emerson Electric logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Leonteq Securities AG initiated a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter, buying 24,389 shares valued at about $3.24 million.
  • Emerson Electric reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, while revenue came in slightly below estimates at $4.56 billion. The company also reaffirmed upbeat outlook guidance for fiscal 2026.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of about 1.7%. Meanwhile, analysts remain mixed overall, with an average rating of Hold and a price target of $163.24.
  • Interested in Emerson Electric? Here are five stocks we like better.

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,389 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6%

EMR stock opened at $132.76 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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