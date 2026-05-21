Leonteq Securities AG Buys New Shares in General Motors Company $GM

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,308 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $17,753,000. General Motors comprises 0.5% of Leonteq Securities AG's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM said it will begin assembling the Chevrolet Groove and Aveo in Mexico for the local market, a move that shifts some production away from China and could help the company improve supply-chain flexibility and regional manufacturing efficiency. GM to start assembling Chevrolet Groove and Aveo in Mexico, in shift away from China

GM said it will begin assembling the Chevrolet Groove and Aveo in Mexico for the local market, a move that shifts some production away from China and could help the company improve supply-chain flexibility and regional manufacturing efficiency. Positive Sentiment: GM reportedly is ramping up U.S. investments again, and this time the spending is tied to core products rather than uncertain EV bets, which may ease investor concerns after prior EV-related write-offs. GM Is Cranking Up U.S. Investments Again. This Time, It's Great News.

GM reportedly is ramping up U.S. investments again, and this time the spending is tied to core products rather than uncertain EV bets, which may ease investor concerns after prior EV-related write-offs. Positive Sentiment: GM’s supplier awards news highlights strong relationships with key technology partners such as HARMAN, Dolby, and Lear, reinforcing the company’s ability to attract top-tier suppliers and support in-car innovation. HARMAN Named 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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