Leonteq Securities AG Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,879 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $293.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $276.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here