Leonteq Securities AG Buys Shares of 16,958 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,958 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 410,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at $33,420,695.41. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.42.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

DELL stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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