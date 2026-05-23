Leonteq Securities AG Buys Shares of 372,496 Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 372,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,536 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $3,915,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 282,557 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 95,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,984 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 79,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company's stock.

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Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Plug Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 227.13%.The firm had revenue of $163.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Plug Power from $2.75 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.42.

View Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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