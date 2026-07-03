Leonteq Securities AG Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 177.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Intuit were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore lowered their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $275.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's 50 day moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day moving average is $434.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is being highlighted as one of the best SaaS stocks to buy, with 76% of analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target well above the current share price. Is Intuit (INTU) One of the Best SaaS Stocks to Buy According to Reddit?

Intuit is being highlighted as one of the best SaaS stocks to buy, with 76% of analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target well above the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Zacks described Intuit as a top-ranked growth stock, which may be encouraging growth-oriented investors to rotate into the shares. Intuit (INTU) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

Zacks described Intuit as a top-ranked growth stock, which may be encouraging growth-oriented investors to rotate into the shares. Neutral Sentiment: For broader context, Intuit recently reported solid quarterly results with earnings and revenue slightly ahead of expectations, which continues to support the bullish thesis.

For broader context, Intuit recently reported solid quarterly results with earnings and revenue slightly ahead of expectations, which continues to support the bullish thesis. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also watching a securities-fraud investigation tied to pricing issues, which could keep sentiment cautious and limit further upside. INTU Investigation Notification: Intuit is being Investigated for Securities Fraud Following Pricing Issues

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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