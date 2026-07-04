Leonteq Securities AG Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Leonteq Securities AG boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 782.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,992 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $229.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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