Leonteq Securities AG Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 5,789.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,490 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $10,004,880,000 after buying an additional 1,627,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $7,922,519,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after buying an additional 39,005,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,907,523,000 after acquiring an additional 400,400 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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