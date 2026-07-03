Leonteq Securities AG Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. $U

Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 3,026.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,537 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 159,275 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 138,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $3,777,829.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,514 shares in the company, valued at $42,333,230.52. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Rebecca Berenice Boyden sold 952 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $25,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 309,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,904. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,783. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on U shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Unity Software from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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