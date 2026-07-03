Leonteq Securities AG Has $5.40 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,465 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.6%

ZS opened at $147.33 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.93, a PEG ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore set a $155.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $345,364.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,287. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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