Leonteq Securities AG Has $63,000 Position in Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

Leonteq Securities AG lessened its stake in shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company's stock after selling 396,951 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Tilray Brands were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilray Brands by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray Brands by 281.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,942,319 shares of the company's stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,060 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth about $5,813,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

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Tilray Brands Price Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

See Also

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