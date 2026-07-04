Leonteq Securities AG Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Leonteq Securities AG decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 57,098 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,602,660 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $436,008,000 after buying an additional 1,883,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,959,638 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $162,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,747 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $70,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,730,847 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $276,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,821 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:OXY opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Jackson acquired 4,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $249,852.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 444,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,261,853.24. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Read More

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