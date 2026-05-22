Leonteq Securities AG Invests $1.28 Million in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $102.15 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $98.29 and a 1-year high of $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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