Leonteq Securities AG Invests $1.32 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after acquiring an additional 801,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664,595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company's stock worth $210,615,000 after acquiring an additional 627,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock worth $179,990,000 after acquiring an additional 493,872 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $89,254,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $259.96 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $280.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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