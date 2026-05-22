Leonteq Securities AG Invests $1.90 Million in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,870 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Leonteq Securities AG owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,480,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,223,000 after purchasing an additional 311,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,562,000 after purchasing an additional 151,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,213,347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $100,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,811,000 after purchasing an additional 650,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ambarella Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $83.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 8,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $437,613.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 838,561 shares in the company, valued at $45,399,692.54. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 117,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,380. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,921,677. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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