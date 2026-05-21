Leonteq Securities AG Invests $2.12 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,807,549 shares of the company's stock worth $3,248,316,000 after acquiring an additional 681,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,287 shares of the company's stock worth $2,139,330,000 after acquiring an additional 885,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock worth $2,190,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,383 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock worth $619,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,407,731 shares of the company's stock worth $662,379,000 after acquiring an additional 559,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.63 and a 1 year high of $424.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.Charter Communications's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Mauricio Ramos purchased 9,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,217.37. The trade was a 105.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Davis purchased 5,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.72 per share, with a total value of $995,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,011. This trade represents a 478.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Charter Communications

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $290.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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