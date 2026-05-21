Leonteq Securities AG Invests $3.83 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Leonteq Securities AG owned approximately 0.09% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 334.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 114.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 56,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 95.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,945 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 695.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,787 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 24.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,024,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts: Sign Up

More Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Enphase Energy to $57 from $51 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in more upside for the stock. Benzinga report on Goldman Sachs target increase

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Enphase Energy to $57 from $51 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in more upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Enphase as a key solar stock, which can increase investor interest and trading momentum in the shares. Kalkine Media article

Multiple articles highlighted Enphase as a key solar stock, which can increase investor interest and trading momentum in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Enphase has also been featured in opinion pieces and portfolio mentions, including Graham Stephan-related coverage, which adds visibility but does not change fundamentals on its own. Yahoo Finance article

Enphase has also been featured in opinion pieces and portfolio mentions, including Graham Stephan-related coverage, which adds visibility but does not change fundamentals on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst roundups and price-target discussions kept ENPH in the spotlight, but these were mostly commentary rather than new business updates. Globe and Mail analyst roundup

Recent analyst roundups and price-target discussions kept ENPH in the spotlight, but these were mostly commentary rather than new business updates. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the recent rally is overextended, while earlier coverage noted mixed earnings and weaker revenue trends, which could limit further gains. Blockonomi article

Some market commentary questioned whether the recent rally is overextended, while earlier coverage noted mixed earnings and weaker revenue trends, which could limit further gains. Negative Sentiment: One recent report said ENPH shares fell sharply on the prior day, showing that volatility remains high despite the recent rebound. GuruFocus article

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.26. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $53.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.28 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $5,985,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,597,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,673,124.01. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enphase Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enphase Energy wasn't on the list.

While Enphase Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here