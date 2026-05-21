Leonteq Securities AG Invests $4.73 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,099 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $140.32 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,573,179. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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