Leonteq Securities AG Invests $829,000 in YPF Sociedad Anónima $YPF

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at YPF Sociedad Anónima

In related news, VP Mauricio Alejandro Martin sold 3,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $149,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610.40. This represents a 99.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marcelo Gustavo Aldeco sold 12,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $554,675.59. Following the sale, the vice president owned 101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,404.61. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

Further Reading

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