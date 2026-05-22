Leonteq Securities AG Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,053.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,474 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $211,703,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 560.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,609,000 after acquiring an additional 521,312 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3,127.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 408,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 396,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,101,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,343,000 after acquiring an additional 325,963 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $306.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is 54.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,651.20. The trade was a 41.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,201.92. This trade represents a 41.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,365 shares of company stock worth $5,861,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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