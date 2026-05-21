Leonteq Securities AG Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,107 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $238.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.95. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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