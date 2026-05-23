Leonteq Securities AG Makes New $831,000 Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 1,754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QBTS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.67.

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Key D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: The biggest driver for QBTS is the reported U.S. government support for quantum computing, including a proposed $100 million CHIPS Act funding package for D-Wave, which investors view as a major validation of the company’s technology and growth prospects. Article Title

The biggest driver for is the reported U.S. government support for quantum computing, including a proposed for D-Wave, which investors view as a major validation of the company’s technology and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Broader headlines that the Trump administration is committing $2 billion to quantum firms have lifted the entire group, including D-Wave, as traders bet federal money could accelerate commercialization and industry adoption. Article Title

Broader headlines that the Trump administration is committing to quantum firms have lifted the entire group, including D-Wave, as traders bet federal money could accelerate commercialization and industry adoption. Positive Sentiment: Quantum stocks continued to rally across the sector, with D-Wave included in a broader move that added billions in market value, reinforcing momentum-driven buying in QBTS . Article Title

Quantum stocks continued to rally across the sector, with D-Wave included in a broader move that added billions in market value, reinforcing momentum-driven buying in . Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity has also been elevated, with unusually heavy call-option buying suggesting speculation remains strong, but this is more a sign of interest than a clear fundamental catalyst.

Trading activity has also been elevated, with unusually heavy call-option buying suggesting speculation remains strong, but this is more a sign of interest than a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may slightly weigh on sentiment even though the transaction does not necessarily signal concern about the business. Article Title

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.41, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company's revenue was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $356,652.03. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $188,746.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,451,427 shares in the company, valued at $25,588,658.01. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,586. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Further Reading

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