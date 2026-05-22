Leonteq Securities AG Makes New $906,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,573 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,308 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is $237.77 and its 200 day moving average is $205.26. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $154.65 and a 12 month high of $264.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Marathon Petroleum's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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