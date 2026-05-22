Leonteq Securities AG Makes New $985,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,835 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3%

KMI stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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