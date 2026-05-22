Leonteq Securities AG Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,465 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $715.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $717.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $628.92 and its 200-day moving average is $527.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.56 and a 1-year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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