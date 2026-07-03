Leonteq Securities AG Purchases 11,091 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Target were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.64.

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Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $142.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Target's payout ratio is 61.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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