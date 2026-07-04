Leonteq Securities AG Purchases 4,780 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 1,291.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $236.19 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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