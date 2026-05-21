Leonteq Securities AG Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 219,986 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE T opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. AT&T Makes $19 Billion Commitment to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to California

AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating and kept a $31 price target , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. AT&T rating reaffirmed by RBC

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating and kept a , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for the fourth straight year, which may support subscriber growth and lower churn. Four Years at #1: AT&T Fiber Customers Are the Happiest

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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