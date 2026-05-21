Leonteq Securities AG Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,334 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $186.80 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $193.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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