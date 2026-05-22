Leonteq Securities AG Purchases New Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,421 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $415.32 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $425.43 and its 200-day moving average is $467.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P Global announced that its board approved the separation of its Mobility division into an independent public company, Mobility Global. Investors may view the spin-off as a potential value-unlocking move that could sharpen S&P Global’s focus on its core ratings, data and analytics businesses. S&P Global Announces Approval of Separation of Mobility Global

S&P Global announced that its board approved the separation of its Mobility division into an independent public company, Mobility Global. Investors may view the spin-off as a potential value-unlocking move that could sharpen S&P Global’s focus on its core ratings, data and analytics businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling continued confidence in cash generation. Dividend announcement

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling continued confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive overall: Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target slightly to $485 from $490 but kept an “outperform” rating, suggesting expectations remain favorable despite a modest valuation reset. Daiwa Securities price target update

Analyst commentary remains constructive overall: Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target slightly to $485 from $490 but kept an “outperform” rating, suggesting expectations remain favorable despite a modest valuation reset. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted a strong subscription-revenue mix, improving rebounds in RPE after the IHS Markit integration, and ongoing buybacks/dividends, but noted rising liquidity and expense pressures that could limit upside in the near term. Zacks analyst blog

Recent coverage also highlighted a strong subscription-revenue mix, improving rebounds in RPE after the IHS Markit integration, and ongoing buybacks/dividends, but noted rising liquidity and expense pressures that could limit upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The company is also facing rising expenses, which may be weighing on sentiment as investors assess whether acquisition-related growth can offset higher costs. S&P Global Gains From Acquisitions Amid Rising Expenses

The company is also facing rising expenses, which may be weighing on sentiment as investors assess whether acquisition-related growth can offset higher costs. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global Mobility’s $2 billion private senior notes offering adds leverage-related attention around the business unit being separated, which can create uncertainty ahead of the spin-off. Mobility Global notes offering

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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