Leonteq Securities AG Purchases New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,536 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $358.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $311.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.74. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,251 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,350. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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