Leonteq Securities AG Purchases Shares of 1,700 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.5%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $849.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $814.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.68 and a twelve month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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