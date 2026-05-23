Leonteq Securities AG Purchases Shares of 9,143 Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextpower during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $103.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

Nextpower Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $156.78.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,578.80. Following the sale, the president owned 508,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,752,660.24. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 139,949 shares of company stock worth $15,452,995 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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