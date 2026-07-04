Leonteq Securities AG Sells 24,429 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Leonteq Securities AG trimmed its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,429 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in ARM were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 4,638.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 489,491 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,980,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $315.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.88. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $452.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.74 billion, a PE ratio of 375.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.76.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research lowered ARM from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.83.

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ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares in the company, valued at $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,824,696.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 248,205 shares of company stock valued at $57,741,572 over the last ninety days.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

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