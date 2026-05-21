Leonteq Securities AG Takes $2.12 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,965 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in DexCom by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 59.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $379,990. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 6.7%

DexCom stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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