Leonteq Securities AG Takes $890,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,232 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 7.9%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $810.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $105.35 and a 1-year high of $841.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $557.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,283 shares of company stock worth $88,528,318. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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