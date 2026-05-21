Leonteq Securities AG Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company's stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 4,452 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,742 shares in the company, valued at $458,979.86. The trade was a 20.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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