Leonteq Securities AG Takes Position in onsemi $ON

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in onsemi by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in onsemi by 68.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary says onsemi looks better positioned than Navitas for AI power infrastructure because its margins are improving and data-center revenue is rising. Navitas vs onsemi: Which Stock Wins the AI Power Infrastructure Race?

Analyst-style commentary says onsemi looks better positioned than Navitas for AI power infrastructure because its margins are improving and data-center revenue is rising. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage says ON is gaining ground in China’s EV market, where its silicon-carbide products are being used in more vehicles and future EV platforms, supporting long-term growth expectations. ON Gains Ground in China EV Market: What Does it Mean for Investors?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Stock Down 0.5%

ON stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $119.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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