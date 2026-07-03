Leonteq Securities AG Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Leonteq Securities AG reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $965.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.09 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $915.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.65. The company has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $949.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga coverage of Truist rating update

Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Zacks analyst coverage

Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. PR Newswire article

Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Yahoo Finance article

Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Yahoo Finance article

Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports echoed Burry’s bearish bet and questioned whether Caterpillar’s valuation has outrun fundamentals, reinforcing downside pressure on the shares. IBTimes article

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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