Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 34,710 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 34,710 shares during the period. Tutor Perini comprises approximately 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.07% of Tutor Perini worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $201,721,000 after purchasing an additional 86,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,383 shares of the construction company's stock worth $88,572,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,105,848 shares of the construction company's stock worth $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 353,744 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,087,666 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,349 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TPC opened at $76.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,537.60. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tutor Perini has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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