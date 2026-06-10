Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $11.17 Million Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,075 shares of the company's stock after selling 264,500 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.58% of Sprinklr worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,012 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,407 shares of the company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,556 shares of the company's stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $200,005.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 970,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,678,905.05. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sprinklr's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprinklr, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprinklr wasn't on the list.

While Sprinklr currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here