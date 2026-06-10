Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $35.53 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,175 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,594,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,291,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,446,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $667,109,000 after purchasing an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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