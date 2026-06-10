Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,177 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 92,106 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $181.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.98. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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