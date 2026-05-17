Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 56,144 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,984 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of NetScout Systems worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.37%. NetScout Systems's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTCT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,450. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,820. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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